Billy Reil passes away

Apr 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Eric Simms posted….

Rip
philly indy legend
Billy Reil
I knew billy from the early days of the 90s. He was a young kid with a dream and could do amazing things for that time period
You will be missed

A longtime veteran of the Tri-State area, Reil was a mainstay of Jersey All Pro Wrestling during the late 1990s. He was 44.

  1. Daryl Lankford says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:38 pm

    RIP Billy, my Philly wresting friend and co host on our Gimmick Hotline back in the day.

