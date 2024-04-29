Billy Reil passes away
Eric Simms posted….
Rip
philly indy legend
Billy Reil
I knew billy from the early days of the 90s. He was a young kid with a dream and could do amazing things for that time period
You will be missed
A longtime veteran of the Tri-State area, Reil was a mainstay of Jersey All Pro Wrestling during the late 1990s. He was 44.
RIP to Billy Reil. May he finally find peace.
— SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) April 29, 2024
Very sorry to hear Billy Reil passed away. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/USeEb8gJo5
— Joe Rules (@UWCRules) April 29, 2024
One of my closest friends I made in wrestling Billy Reil has died. Im not discussing what happened. He DM'd me a poem a few days ago that he wanted me to share on tonight's pod. I had no idea he'd be gone days later. RIP my brother. You are physically & emotionally pain free pic.twitter.com/Rbo7ykl2hP
— Anthony 'Don Tony' DeBlasi (@DonTonyD) April 29, 2024
RIP Billy, my Philly wresting friend and co host on our Gimmick Hotline back in the day.