Billy Reil passes away

Eric Simms posted….



Rip

philly indy legend

Billy Reil

I knew billy from the early days of the 90s. He was a young kid with a dream and could do amazing things for that time period

You will be missed

A longtime veteran of the Tri-State area, Reil was a mainstay of Jersey All Pro Wrestling during the late 1990s. He was 44.

RIP to Billy Reil. May he finally find peace. — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) April 29, 2024

Very sorry to hear Billy Reil passed away. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/USeEb8gJo5 — Joe Rules (@UWCRules) April 29, 2024

One of my closest friends I made in wrestling Billy Reil has died. Im not discussing what happened. He DM'd me a poem a few days ago that he wanted me to share on tonight's pod. I had no idea he'd be gone days later. RIP my brother. You are physically & emotionally pain free pic.twitter.com/Rbo7ykl2hP — Anthony 'Don Tony' DeBlasi (@DonTonyD) April 29, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

