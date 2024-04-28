WWE News and Notes

– An update on Drew McIntyre re-signing with WWE; Fightful has been told that it is a new multi-year, big money deal and that many of WWE’s new contracts will be the same. Fightful has been told to expect more contracts to be finalized or announced soon.

– According to a report by Fightful Select, it was noted that Wendy Choo was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center, suggesting that she’s on the path to recovery and a potential return to the ring. Corey Brennan from Fightful mentioned that those he spoke with at the Performance Center expressed hope for her comeback soon.

– During an interview on Gorilla Position, Gunther was asked about the possibility of adding Ilja Dragunov to Imperium in the near future. I think Ilja Dragunov is a better enemy than a friend. Yeah, it has to come down to that. He’s one of us in terms of Kaiser, Ilja, and I, we all have wrestled each other years back. So, I naturally want him to be where I am, and I think he’s somebody that brings out the best in me, and I’m someone that brings out the best in him. I think before it can happen, he has his own way to go, wherever he ends up.

– Jinder Mahal is planning for his future.

The Modern Day Maharaja was surprisingly released by WWE earlier in the month, a cut that ended a twelve year stint for the former world champion. Mahal has since filed to trademark the terms ‘RAJ DHESI’ and ‘THE MAHARAJA’ for merchandising purposes. This was done under his real name, Yuvraj Dhesi. .

Mark For: RAJ DHESI trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Mark For: THE MAHARAJA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

