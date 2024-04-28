Nic Nemeth wins the AAA Mega title at Triplemania XXXII

Nic Nemeth’s post-WWE career continues to climb to new heights as he won the vacant AAA Mega Title last night against old rival Alberto El Patron during the Triplemania XXXII show.

Nemeth won the match after a low blow and a Zig Zag finisher. The man formerly known as Dolph Ziggler is also the current IWGP Global champion and missed out on the chance to win the TNA World title at Rebellion last week.

After the match ended, Nemeth was presented with the title by Marisela Pena, the promoter of AAA.

The show was held at the Mobil Super Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico and their match opened the broadcast.

Nemeth, as Ziggler, cashed in his WWE Money In The Bank briefcase on El Patron back in 2012 on the Raw After Mania, with the two creating one of the biggest moments in Monday Night Raw history with an electric crowd on hand.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

