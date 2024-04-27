Trick Williams Comments On Carmelo Hayes Moving To SmackDown, Custom NXT Title Side Plates

– Current WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams, who is formerly one-half of the “Trick ‘Melo Gang” duo with Hayes, surfaced on social media to comment on his former friend turned rival making the jump from WWE NXT to the WWE main roster after night one of the 2024 WWE Draft. The leader of the “Whoop That Trick!” movement also received his custom side plates on the WWE NXT World Championship title belt this week.

TRICK WILLIAMS SIDE PLATES The @_trickwilliams Era is now OFFICIALLY here #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GnxEIxPTOI — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 27, 2024

– WWE has no non-televised live events scheduled for this weekend. The weekend will, however, feature the return of WWE on A&E: Superstar Sunday. Featured below is the lineup for Sunday, April 28, 2024.

3 PM – Biography: WWE Legends Bret Hart

5 PM – Biography: WWE Legends Shawn Michaels

7 PM – WWE Rivals Hulk Hogan vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage

8 PM – PREMIERE – WWE Rivals Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Booker T – “WCW star, Booker T sought to make a name for himself by battling WWE’s biggest superstar, Stone Cold Steve Austin; Gabriel Iglesias breaks down this memorable rivalry with Kofi Kingston, Natalya Neidhart, X-Pac and John Bradshaw Layfield.”

9 PM – PREMIERE – “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures The Miz – WWE Superstar, The Miz joins Mick Foley and Lita in the search to track down items representing his awesome career achievements; a confrontation with a collector may have The Miz leaving empty handed.”

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures with @mikethemiz starts tomorrow at 9/8c only on @AETV, and it's going to be AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/iKPXYNf2xi — WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2024

