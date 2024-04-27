Rey Fenix cleared to return to action, and a Kenny Omega note

– Kenny Omega doesn’t accept any Roman Reigns slander in his Twitch chat:

“I’m not gonna accept any Roman Reigns slander in this chat, I really think he’s incredible. I don’t think he’s boring, I actually would say I’m pretty jealous because Roman Reigns is presented the exact same way I would love to be presented.

He’s presented as the man who’s the Champion to have big matches at the PPV’s where you’re either really cheering for him or cheering for someone else…that’s professional wrestling.

He’s getting to do what I did in New Japan so I can’t be a hater on that. I’m a fan.”

– Rey Fenix has finally been cleared to return to in ring action…

