CM Punk Cuts Promo For Live Crowd After WWE SmackDown Ends In Cincinnati, OH.

“The Best in the World” was in the house on Friday night.

We just didn’t get to see it.

CM Punk was backstage at night one of the 2024 WWE Draft on Friday night at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio for WWE Friday Night SmackDown last night.

Although “The Second City Saint” did not appear on the WWE on FOX broadcast, he did come out and cut a quick promo for the live crowd after the show went off the air, promising he would see them soon.

Punk is also scheduled for night two of the 2024 WWE Draft this coming Monday at WWE Monday Night Raw.

Make sure to join us here on Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

