WWE SmackDown Matches, Segments For Next Week

Next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown should be a good one.

During this week’s show, which was the special night one of the 2024 WWE Draft edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, commentators Corey Graves and Wade Barrett announced multiple matches and segments for next week’s show.

Scheduled for next Friday, May 3, 2024 on WWE Friday Night SmackDown is the first-ever RKO Show with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Also announced is Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles going face-to-face ahead of WWE Backlash: France, New Catch Republic will collide with Authors of Pain, and A-Town Down Under will defend the WWE Tag-Team Championships against The Street Profits.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.

Cody and AJ come face to face next week!#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/bS7wqHo4qb — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 27, 2024

The first ever RKO Show! #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/9SUd7aDL8h — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 27, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

