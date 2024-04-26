Matches For Next Week’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV (5/2/2024)

The card for next week’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV is starting to take shape.

In addition to five matches being announced for TNA Under Siege 2024, the Thursday, April 25, 2024, post-TNA Rebellion 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV also featured the announcement of three big matches for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the Thursday, May 2, 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV is Jordynne Grace vs. Miyu Yamashita for the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Additionally, a number one contender match between Trey Miguel and Ace Austin will take place to determine who will go on to challenge Mustafa Ali for the TNA X-Division Championship at the upcoming TNA Under Siege 2024 special event.

Finally, next week’s show will feature Joe Hendry’s apology to Rich Swann and AJ Francis as the story line with Hendry and the First Class group continues.

