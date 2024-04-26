AEW Confirms Debut Of Grizzled Young Veterans For Saturday’s Collision

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed the debut of The Grizzled Young Veterans for tomorrow night.

As noted, James Drake and Zack Gibson appeared in an AEW digital exclusive interview with Lexy Nair on Thursday where they claimed they would be squaring off against The Acclaimed on Saturday night.

On Friday, AEW confirmed the match for their weekly Collision show, which airs at a special start-time of 8:30pm EST. this week due to the NBA on TNT coverage.

“AEW Collision TOMORROW NIGHT after the NBA on TNT. The Acclaimed vs Grizzled Young Vets,” read the announcement today. “The world traveled Zack Gibson and James Drake issued a challenge to and it was accepted by one of AEW’s top teams former World Tag Team and Trios Champs, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens!”

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live AEW Collision and AEW Rampage results coverage from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

#AEWCollision TOMORROW NIGHT after the NBA on TNT#theAcclaimed vs #GrizzledYoungVets The world traveled @ZackGibsonGYV + @JamesDrakePro issued a challenge to and it was accepted by one of AEW's top teams former World Tag Team + Trios Champs, @PlatinumMax + @Bowens_Official! https://t.co/Ae76LwiOU6 pic.twitter.com/e6PU0DLriS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2024

