TNA, Impact Report 4/25/24

Join us tonight for ongoing coverage from the latest episode from TNA, Impact Wrestling. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are on the call.

Fresh of the Rebellion PPV, Nic Nemeth comes out in street clothes to address the crowd after his loss to World Champion, Moose. He thanks the crowd, but he is not happy. He says he failed. His family was there and he didn’t succeed. He says he isn’t sure what his next move it. Broken Matt Hardy comes out. He tells Nic that his shoulder was up. He then says that pin shouldn’t have happened. Matt then tells Nic he will be the next World Champion, so he may have to get a title shot against him. Just then The System comes out. Moose makes fun of Hardy. Nemeth challenges them to a fight. Eddie Edwards calls Nemeth desperate. Nemeth challenges Eddie to a one on one match.

Mustafa and The Good Hands start stuffing a ballot box to see who the next challenger is for Ali’s X-Division title. Jordynne Grace drops a name in the box too.

Jordynne Grace cuts a backstage promo relishing in her win over Steph De Lander at Rebellion. She also hypes a title match next week.

Match 1. The Realist, Mike Santana VS Myron Reed (with The Rascalz)

Reed jumps Santana from the start, but Mike axes the throat of Reed of a whip. Reed avoids a lariat and kicks Santana, following off with a lung blower. Santana is thrown to the ramp, but catches a diving Reed and follows up with a rolling cutter. He then dives from the ring on to The Rascalz. STB and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Mike Santana

Steve Maclin lost to Santana at Rebellion, walks out in street clothes. The Rascalz walk out on Maclin and Santana gets punched by Santana. Maclin bails.

Steph De Lander and Kon are shown backstage. De Lander and Kon challenge PCO and Jordynne Grace at Under Siege.

Josh Alexander comes out to cut a promo in street clothes. He talks about beating Hammerstone. He also sets the table to make a run for the World Title. Kaz cuts him off. Kaz talks about his win over Eric Young. Kaz says he is the top contender. Josh challenges him to a match. Kaz says he is hurt. He needs time to heal. Josh calls him out, but Kaz walks off. A ref comes down and says the match is happening right now. They both aren’t dressed for a match, but here goes.

Match 2. Kaz VS Josh Alexander

They start brawling right away. Josh lariats Kaz, leading him to bail to the floor. Back from break, Kaz misses a legdrop on the apron, but Josh misses a dive on him and lands hard on the floor. Kaz goes to work and delivers chops. He then chokes Josh and Russian leg sweeps him. Kaz then lariats Josh down. He then suplexes Josh and locks on a front face lock. Josh stands out and punches Kaz and delivers a rolling senton. Kaz blocks a C4 and chicken wings Josh. Josh reverses it into a an ankle lock. Kaz breaks free and leg drops Josh on the apron. He follows up with a DDT and two count. Josh blocks a fade to black, and turns a leg drop into a ankle lock. Kaz gets free, but is suplexed 3 times. He gets a 2 count. Kaz slingshots Josh off the ropes and cutters him. Kaz goes for a chair, the reg takes it. He gets a chain. EY comes out and gets blamed for the chain. Josh locks on the ankle lock.

Kaz taps and Josh Alexander is the winner.

Santino is approached by Jake Something, Deaner and Hammerstone. Hammerstone and Jake start fighting. Santino says they will fight at Under Siege.

Bun B (rapper) comes out with AJ Frances and Rich Swann. Frances says B is there because he wants to hang with First Class, not the fans. Gia Miller asks Rich if his match against Joe Hendry was a tainted win. Rich denies the claim and demands respect. Just then Hendry appears. A ‘WE BELIEVE” chant breaks out. Frances says they may have to lay him out again. Hendry takes the mic and admits defeat. He suffered a groan injury. He says he will admit defeat next week in the middle of the ring.

Match 3. Ash by Elegance VS Xia Brookside

These two have had a war of words the last few weeks. Ash takes the early advantage and uses the drops and the back of her knee to drive the ropes into Brooksides throat. She follows up with a suplex and forearms in the corner. The ref stops the onslaught. Ash knees her and flips Xia to the ramp. From there she kicks and backspring elbows Xia. She throws Xia back in the ring and goes to the ground and pound. Xia kicks out at two. Xia gets free and whips Ash to the corner. She knees her several times. Xia then crossbodies Ash off the top for a two count. Ash rolls threw a monkey flip and throws Xia to the floor. Her concierge hands her a foreign object, but the ref takes it. Xia rolls up Ash for the win.

Winner, Xia Brookside

Brookside loses it post match.

Santino pulls the votes and start counting them from the ballot box. Trey Miguel appears to have won, but Santino suspects Ace Austin really won because the box was stuffed. Santino says they have to fight next week.

Match 4. Sami Callihan VS The Good Hands, Hotch and Skyler

Sami takes out Skyler and Hotch and then paper cuts them with a picture of PCO. Skyler spears Sami. He then spears him again. Sami punches Skyler, Hotch dives on Sami, but eats his fist. Sami then piledrives Hotch for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Death Machine, Sami Callihan

Kaz and Steve Maclin make an uneasy alliance backstage. They agree to help each other.

Match 5. Eddie Edwards (with Brian Myers and Alisha Edwards) VS Nic Nemeth

The two work scientifically on the mat to start off, naturally Nemeth gets the best of Eddie here. They begin pushing each other and Eddie kicks him below the belt. Alisha starts talking trash to Ryan Nemeth on the outside. The ref starts yelling at Eddie, allowing Alisha to interfere. Eddie starts throwing stiff rights. He then drops Nic on his sternum on the top rope. Myers and Alisha continue to argue with Ryan. Eddie works the stomach of Nemeth further. The fans are into this match. Eddie snap suplexes Nic, but he kicks out at two. Nic mounts a comeback and lands a dropkick. He mounts the top turnbuckle, but Myers interferes and gets thrown to the floor. Back from break, Nic is in the ring getting stomped by Eddie. Nic throws a series of chops, but Eddie lands a high knee. Eddie misses a splash and Nic neckbreakers him and drops the 10 elbows. Nic misses a running kick and gets chopped. Nic follows up with a DDT for a two count. Eddie bails so he isn’t super kicked. Nic throws him back in. Eddie clips his legs on the top rope. They end up on the tops rope. Eddie superplexes him and then follows with a tiger driver. Nemeth kicks out at two. Eddie gets super kicked and slammed for a two count. The two trade strong style blows. They trade lariats. Myers puts his hands on Ryan Nemeth. Moose attacks Nic with the belt. Eddie hits the Boston knee party and it is over.

Winner, Eddie Edwards

The System celebrate post match by beating on Nic. Security holds off Ryan Nemeth. They beat Nic with a chair to his throat. Speedball Mountain hit the ring with Ryan Nemeth to finally run The System off.

