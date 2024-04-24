WWE issues the upcoming draft rules, WWE Speed result

Apr 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE have revealed the rules and eligible superstars for the Draft this weekend

– WWE Speed posted:

Ricochet has moved to the finals of the WWE Speed tournament to crown the first WWE Speed Champion.

The next match is Big Bronson Reed vs Johnny Gargano.

