Update on Jacob Fatu/WWE, Matt Riddle, Mark Brisco, and tonight’s AEW Dynamite preview

– Jacob Fatu is no longer booked to appear on the WWE Draft episode of Smackdown meaning his debut won’t be happening this week, reports PWInsider.

– Congratulations to baby number eight for Mark Briscoe

– Matt Riddle vs. Josh Bishop in Chicago May 11 at MLW Azteca Lucha…

Matt Riddle vs. Josh Bishop signed for Chicago, May 11 MLW today announced Matt Riddle vs. Josh Bishop (promoted by Saint Laurent) at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11. Grab tickets at https://t.co/mf84SC9dnf and… pic.twitter.com/AaxVgy2ClK — MLW (@MLW) April 24, 2024

– AEW Dynamite preview for tonight (thanks to Colin Vassallo):

AEW returns home to Jacksonville’s Daily’s Place tonight for Dynamite which will air live coast-to-coast due to other sports programming on TBS, meaning that folks on the West Coast will have to watch the show at 5PM. Headlining the show will be Jon Moxley with his brand new IWGP World Heavyweight title against Powerhouse Hobbs while new AEW World champion Swerve Strickland will take on ROH TV champion Kyle Fletcher in an eliminator match. The other match announced is Anna Jay vs Mina Shirakawa. Plus, new TBS champion Willow Nightingale will have a championship celebration and we’ll also hear from new FTW champion Chris Jericho.

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

