Title match set up for AEW Double or Nothing

Will Ospreay wins a Casino Gauntlet match on AEW Dynamite and will face Roderick Strong for the AEW International Title at Double Or Nothing.

#AEWDoN Sunday, May 26@MGMGrand Garden Arena | Las Vegas LIVE on PPV!#AEW International Championship

Roderick Strong (c) vs Will Ospreay After winning the Casino Gauntlet Match, Aerial Assassin @WillOspreay will face International Champ @RoderickStrong at Double or Nothing! pic.twitter.com/B9Du0ENzcO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

