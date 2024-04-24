4/23/24 WWE NXT Viewership

The viewership numbers are in for Tuesday’s Spring Breakin special.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 661,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.20 in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are up from the April 16th episode, which drew 625,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.17 in the key demo.

Spring Breakin was headlined by Trick Williams taking on Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship. Williams managed to pick up the win after nailing Dragunov with his signature running knee, marking his first solo-title in WWE. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

