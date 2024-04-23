Video: Ludwig Kaiser turns against his Imperium tag team partner

As seen during last night’s edition of WWE RAW, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

After the match, Gunther glared at Kaiser and walked to the back in disgust. Kaiser hugged Vinci but then threw him into the LED apron. Kaiser’s attack on Vinci ended with him dropkicking Vinci into the steel steps.

Backstage, Kaiser told Gunther he took care of things and Gunther smiled.

