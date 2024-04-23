The Undertaker addresses Triple H’s comments

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week, WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque seemingly took a shot at Will Ospreay for signing with AEW instead of WWE by saying the following…

“When I see people coming out of trying to make it, and then they pick a job where, well, they work less, the schedule is lighter, then I’m like, ‘I’m glad I didn’t pick you.’ If you’re not in it for the grind, at that point early in your career, you have no business being here.”

While speaking on his podcast, The Undertaker addressed Triple H’s comments…

“Somebody asked Triple H about other talent coming in from other places. It was so true, but I never heard anybody really say it. There was a time like back in the day when guys came in from WCW and were big stars in WCW, and not such big stars when they got to WWE. Of course, people always want to point fingers, ‘There was this vendetta.’ That’s just crap. If you draw money…obviously, you have to be put in a situation to be able to draw money, but you have to work within that WWE frame of mind. That’s the thing that he was trying to say. Just because you were a big star here or there, doesn’t mean you’re going to fit into the WWE system without a little bit of acclimation time. That’s what most ‘smart marks’ don’t get. They’re like, ‘He was this huge star at this company, but now at WWE…’”

“[The boss had it in for a wrestler] Why on earth, that’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. Why would you waste anyone’s time just to bring them in, just to hold them down? It’s ridiculous, it’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. You don’t bring people in to hold them down. You bring people in to make the product better.”

(quote: Jeremy Lambert)

