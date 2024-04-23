4/19/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Friday Night Smackdown drew 2,333,000 viewers this past Friday, down 166,000 viewers from the prior week. Two NBA games on TNT and ESPN left a dent in Smackdown’s viewership and 18-49 demo, with Smackdown doing a 0.63, down 0.13 from the last show. Smackdown was #1 on network television and #3 overall on all TV for the night.

