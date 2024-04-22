Yota Tsuji criticizes an AEW booking decision

Yota Tsuji criticized AEW’s decision to have Powerhouse Will Hobbs challenge Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

“Where was the value of the IWGP? If Moxley has agreed to be the champion, then he certainly has the right to fight for the title. The problem is that New Japan Pro-Wrestling didn’t say anything about it. What is that feeling? I wonder if they don’t feel any discomfort with that. I feel nothing but disgust and displeasure.

“[Hobbs] may be a great fighter, but it’s strange that a fighter who has no connection to New Japan and has never been to New Japan is suddenly challenging for the top belt, even if he doesn’t win the [New Japan Cup]. I wonder if he has a visa. Even if he were to win the belt, would he be able to come to Fukuoka? I wonder how long they’ll continue to be beholden to AEW, which has no respect for the IWGP. We are lowering the value of the pinnacle by ourselves, and I think we have to break out of this situation.”

#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!@dailysplace | Jacksonville, FL

LIVE COAST-TO-COAST 8pm ET/5pm PT | TBS IWGP World Heavyweight Championship!

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs@JonMoxley defends the IWGP World Heavyweight Title for the first time ever in #AEW vs. @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/zKxqsaNQd7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2024

