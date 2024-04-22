WWE King & Queen Of The Ring 2024 Set For May 25

Apr 22, 2024 - by Matt Boone

The WWE King & Queen of the Ring is returning.

On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Columbus, Ohio, a video package aired to officially announce WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024 for May 25 in a live Peacock special event.

During the show, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER and Xavier Woods all declared for the King of the Ring tournament.

The last WWE King of the Ring tournament took place in 2021 and saw Xavier Woods emerge victorious.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brittnie Brooks

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal