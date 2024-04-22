WWE King & Queen Of The Ring 2024 Set For May 25

The WWE King & Queen of the Ring is returning.

On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Columbus, Ohio, a video package aired to officially announce WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024 for May 25 in a live Peacock special event.

During the show, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER and Xavier Woods all declared for the King of the Ring tournament.

The last WWE King of the Ring tournament took place in 2021 and saw Xavier Woods emerge victorious.

Who will seize their destiny and become the next King and Queen of the Ring? WWE King and Queen of the Ring

SATURDAY MAY 25

Streaming on @peacock pic.twitter.com/Eu6cbSA95v — WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2024

Former Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT has his sights set on becoming King of the Ring!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/H1xoYoIewb — WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2024

