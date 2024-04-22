Toni Storm issued a response to Nikki Bella expressing interest in joining AEW

While speaking to media after the 2024 AEW Dynasty PPV event, women’s champion Toni Storm issued a response to Nikki Garcia fka Nikki Bella expressing interest in joining AEW…

“How long do I have to do this? Week after week, night after night, before you realize that I am the one who is transcending this business. Just because I don’t go out there and say it doesn’t mean it’s not true. Do I really have to tell you every single night, are you that thick? Too busy chasing people blithering about goosebumps and levels and storytelling and cinema. Go see a f*cking movie.

Nicole Garcia thought about joining AEW when she saw Mercedes did. You know why she didn’t? Because then she saw me and realized she can’t hold a pussy-scented candle to what I do. I am the one taking this company to new heights, and I don’t even try to, I’m just being me and it’s the greatest thing I could ever be. It’s the greatest thing that could happen to you too. For every one of you who saw me all those years ago and thought, ‘She has potential.’ You had absolutely no idea it was going to get this good, did you? Tomorrow morning, your headlines should read, ‘Holy f*** was I wrong.’ Antony [Tony Khan], I promise no matter how many matches I win, no matter how many stories I finish, I will never call you into the ring to celebrate with me. Being Timeless means I’m not on your watch. My success is my own, and you’re damn lucky to be a part of it.”

(quote: Fightful.com)

