WWE Sunday Stunner Results / Fort Wayne, In / Sun Apr 21, 2024

The Complete Results from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton

The LWO: Rey Mysterio / Carlito / Dragon Lee defeat Legado del Fantasma: Santos Escobar / Angel / Berto: Mysterio gets the pin on Escobar after delivering the 619.

Bobby Lashley defeats Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

WWE Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller defeat The New Catch Republic: Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

Jade Cargill / Naomi / Bianca Belair defeat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane / Dakota Kai

The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeat The Authors of Pain: Akam and Rezar

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defeats Iyo Sky

Main Event: No Disqualifications: LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa

