WWE Sunday Stunner Results / Fort Wayne, In / Sun Apr 21, 2024
The Complete Results from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton
The LWO: Rey Mysterio / Carlito / Dragon Lee defeat Legado del Fantasma: Santos Escobar / Angel / Berto: Mysterio gets the pin on Escobar after delivering the 619.
Bobby Lashley defeats Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)
WWE Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller defeat The New Catch Republic: Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate
Jade Cargill / Naomi / Bianca Belair defeat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane / Dakota Kai
The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeat The Authors of Pain: Akam and Rezar
WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defeats Iyo Sky
Main Event: No Disqualifications: LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa
