The Iron Claw to start streaming on Max on May 10

The Iron Claw movie will be streaming exclusively on Max starting on May 10.

Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, The Iron Claw follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.

The film features Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich and Maura Tierney as Doris Van Erich.

The movie is already available on demand on both Apple TV and Prime Video for a charge but it will be “free” as part of anyone’s Max subscription from May 10.

Released on December 22, 2023, The Iron Claw currently has a worldwide box office revenue of $36,966,593 according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

