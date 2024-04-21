Ren Narita
Real Name: Ren Narita
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 183 lbs.
Date of Birth: November 29, 1997
Hometown: Aomori, Japan
Pro Debut: July 4, 2017
Trained By: NJPW Dojo
Finishing Move: Narita Special
– Narita competed in baseball and kendo before joining the NJPW Dojo
– Narita debuted against fellow Young Lion Shota Umino on July 4, 2017, wrestling to a 10-minute time limit draw
– As is tradition, Narita spent much of his early career as an enhancement talent
– At Wrestling Hinokuni 2018, Narita & Yuji Nagata defeated Shota Umino & Tomoyuki Oka
– At Destruction in Beppu 2018, Narita & David Finlay defeated Shota Umino & Toa Henare
– At Wrestling Hinokuni 2019, Narita, Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma defeated Yota Tsuji, Toa Henare & Yuya Uemura
– In late 2019, Narita was sent to the US for his learning excursion, where he would primarily compete for NJPW STRONG after a pandemic-enforced layoff
– At Strong Style Evolved 2021, Narita defeated Misterioso
– At Resurgence 2021, Narita, Clark Connors & TJP defeated Rocky Romero, Fred Rosser & Wheeler Yuta
– At Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021, Narita defeated Fred Rosser
– At Lonestar Shootout 2022, Narita defeated Rocky Romero
– At Windy City Riot 2022, Narita, Alex Coughlin, Fred Rosser, Josh Alexander & Chris Dickinson defeated Team Filthy (Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, Danny Limelight, JR Kratos & Black Tiger)
– Narita defeated Yuya Uemura on the pre-show of the ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ event
– At Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022, Narita defeated Jakob Austin Young
– Narita returned to Japan in October 2022
– On February 11, 2023, Narita, Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado defeated House of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi, EVIL & SHO) to win the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles
– At Satsuma no Kuni 2023, Narita, Suzuki, El Desperado & Yuto Nakashima defeated Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Togi Makabe & Ryohei Oiwa
– At the NJPW/AJPW/NOAH All Together Again event, Narita, Suzuki & El Desperado defeated Naomichi Marufuji, Takashi Sugiura & Junta Miyawaki
– At Royal Quest III, Narita & Shota Umino defeated United Empire (Francesco Akira & Great O-Khan)
– In December 2023, Narita turned heel and joined the House of Torture stable
– At Wrestle Kingdom 18, House of Torture (Narita & EVIL) defeated Shota Umino & Kaito Kiyomiya
– At Windy City Riot 2024, Narita defeated Minoru Suzuki