Ren Narita

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 183 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 29, 1997

Hometown: Aomori, Japan

Pro Debut: July 4, 2017

Trained By: NJPW Dojo

Finishing Move: Narita Special

– Narita competed in baseball and kendo before joining the NJPW Dojo

– Narita debuted against fellow Young Lion Shota Umino on July 4, 2017, wrestling to a 10-minute time limit draw

– As is tradition, Narita spent much of his early career as an enhancement talent

– At Wrestling Hinokuni 2018, Narita & Yuji Nagata defeated Shota Umino & Tomoyuki Oka

– At Destruction in Beppu 2018, Narita & David Finlay defeated Shota Umino & Toa Henare

– At Wrestling Hinokuni 2019, Narita, Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma defeated Yota Tsuji, Toa Henare & Yuya Uemura

– In late 2019, Narita was sent to the US for his learning excursion, where he would primarily compete for NJPW STRONG after a pandemic-enforced layoff

– At Strong Style Evolved 2021, Narita defeated Misterioso

– At Resurgence 2021, Narita, Clark Connors & TJP defeated Rocky Romero, Fred Rosser & Wheeler Yuta

– At Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021, Narita defeated Fred Rosser

– At Lonestar Shootout 2022, Narita defeated Rocky Romero

– At Windy City Riot 2022, Narita, Alex Coughlin, Fred Rosser, Josh Alexander & Chris Dickinson defeated Team Filthy (Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, Danny Limelight, JR Kratos & Black Tiger)

– Narita defeated Yuya Uemura on the pre-show of the ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ event

– At Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022, Narita defeated Jakob Austin Young

– Narita returned to Japan in October 2022

– On February 11, 2023, Narita, Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado defeated House of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi, EVIL & SHO) to win the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At Satsuma no Kuni 2023, Narita, Suzuki, El Desperado & Yuto Nakashima defeated Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Togi Makabe & Ryohei Oiwa

– At the NJPW/AJPW/NOAH All Together Again event, Narita, Suzuki & El Desperado defeated Naomichi Marufuji, Takashi Sugiura & Junta Miyawaki

– At Royal Quest III, Narita & Shota Umino defeated United Empire (Francesco Akira & Great O-Khan)

– In December 2023, Narita turned heel and joined the House of Torture stable

– At Wrestle Kingdom 18, House of Torture (Narita & EVIL) defeated Shota Umino & Kaito Kiyomiya

– At Windy City Riot 2024, Narita defeated Minoru Suzuki

