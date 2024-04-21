Leon Slater

Real name: Leon Slater

Height: ?

Weight: ?

Date of birth: September 27, 2004

From: Birmingham, England

Pro debut: 2017

Trained by: Liam Slater

– After training under Liam Slater, Leon debuted on the British indies in 2017, though didn’t take on a full-time schedule until after the Covid pandemic

– On July 9, 2022, Slater & Man Like DeReiss defeated Crashboat (Jake Silver & Jack Bandicoot) to win the vacant NORTH Tag Team Titles

– On October 15, Slater & DeReiss defeated Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) to retain the NORTH Tag Team Titles

– On December 2, Slater & DeReiss defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) to retain the NORTH Tag Team Titles

– Slater travelled to the US to work several dates for GCW in early 2023

– On January 14, Slater defeated Dan Moloney to win the TNT Title, but immediately lost it to Charles Crowley

– On February 11, Slater & Man Like DeReiss defeated Michael Oku & Robbie X to retain the NORTH Tag Team Titles

– On April 8, Slater & DeReiss defeated The Knight (Ricky Knight Jr & Zak Zodiac) to retain the NORTH Tag Team Titles

– On April 22, Slater & DeReiss defeated BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Subculture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster) and Zachary Wentz (competing alone) in a Ladder Match to become the first 1PW Tag Team Champions since the resurrection of the promotion

– On June 10, Slater & DeReiss defeated Subculture to retain the 1PW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Slater defeated Man Like DeReiss, Ninja Mack & Leyton Buzzard to win the vacant SOVPRO Commonwealth Title

– On July 15, Slater defeated Liam Slater to win the NORTH Title

– On September 9, Slater defeated Peter Tihanyi to retain the NORTH Title

– The next day, Slater & Man Like DeReiss defeated The VeloCities (Paris DeSilva & Jude London) to win the ASCA Tag Team Titles

– On September 24, Slater & DeReiss defeated Paul Robinson & Malik to retain the ASCA Tag Team Titles

– In October 2023, Slater signed with Impact Wrestling and would debut at that month’s UK tour, on which he would defend the NORTH Title against Mark Haskins

– On November 4, Slater defeated Kid Lykos II to retain the NORTH Title

– On December 9, Slater defeated Rhio to retain the NORTH Title

– At RevPro Uprising 2023, Slater defeated Connor Mills to win the RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Title

– On January 5, 2024, Slater defeated Mike Bailey to retain the NORTH Title

– On February 10, Slater defeated Michael Oku to retain the NORTH Title

– On February 18, Slater defeated Jordan Oliver to retain the SOVPRO Commonwealth Title

– On February 25, Slater defeated Stephen Wolf to retain the RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Title

– In March 2024, Slater made his debut on Impact television

– On the Rebellion 2024 pre-show, Slater, Ace Austin & Chris Bey defeated The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed)

