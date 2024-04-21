AEW Dynasty: Zero Hour Pre-Show Results 4/21/24

It’s Sunday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view, live tonight from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, as they present their highly-anticipated AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view event.

On tap for tonight’s show is a special “Zero Hour” pre-show kicking off at 6:30pm EST. with The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn vs. Bullet Club Gold in a “Winner Take All” bout with the AEW Trios Titles and ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Titles at stake, Trent Beretta will go one-on-one against Matt Sydal, and Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata team up to take on Shane Taylor Promotions’ duo Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty in tag-team action.

Scheduled for the PPV card tonight at 8/7c is Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Title, Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay, Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Women’s Title, Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House Of Black, The Young Bucks vs. FTR in a Ladder Match for the AEW Tag-Team Titles, “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title, Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC for the AEW Continental title, as well as Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW International Title, HOOK vs. Chris Jericho for the FTW title.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynasty results from Sunday, April 21, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 6:30pm – Midnight EST.

AEW DYNASTY RESULTS (4/21/2024)

The “Zero Hour” pre-show kicks off with a video package for the Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland title match. We shoot live inside the arena and Renee Paquette and RJ City are on the ramp. They talk about Joe vs. Swerve and then shift gears to the Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay dream match for tonight.

From there, the talk switches to the AEW International Championship showdown between Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly, as well as the Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC bout for the AEW Continental Championship, which Paquette accidentally calls the AEW Intercontinental Championship. It’s okay, someone else did that on AEW TV earlier this week, too.

A video package for the Chris Jericho vs. HOOK bout for the FTW title airs next. Paquette and RJ bring up Max Holloway’s knockout of Justin Gaethje and claim the FTW title is the original BMF title. We hear loud “Who’s House?” / “Swerve’s House!” chants in the background throughout a lot of Paquette and RJ’s talk. The talk switches to Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa for the women’s title.

Matt Sydal vs. Trent Beretta

After they run down some more matches and air some more “road to” countdown-style video packages, Paquette and RJ send us down to the ringside area, where Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone take over as we get ready for our first match of the evening. The theme for Matt Sydal hits and out comes the veteran high-flyer.

We hear The Best Friends theme next and out comes Trent Beretta to a ton of boos. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first live in-ring action of the evening. A “We want Sue!” chant breaks out as Trent dominates the early offensive action. Sydal comes off the top-rope right into a side-suplex from Trent that dumps Sydal right on the back of his neck.

Some more back-and-forth action ensues and then we see Trent finish this one up with a submission, which he doesn’t let go of after getting the tap. Eventually, Chuck Taylor runs out to make the save. Trent gets on the mic and says Chuck is being a prick. He’s giving him until Wednesday to let him know where he stands.

Winner: Trent Beretta

Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

Orange Cassidy’s theme hits and he comes from behind Trent and just stares at him. The theme for Katsuyori Shibata hits next and out he comes with his trademark red towel. Trent heads to the back through the opposite entrance tunnel as Cassidy and Shibata head to the ring for our second match of the Zero Hour pre-show.

The Shane Taylor Promotions theme hits next and out comes Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty, accompanied by Anthony Ogogo. They head to the ring for this scheduled tag-team tilt. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Ogogo joins the gang on special guest commentary for this one. Cassidy and Moriarty kick things off for their respective teams.

After some back-and-forth action, we see Cassidy start to fire up and hit his trademark spots, including a big Stundog Millionaire. Anthony Ogogo leaves the commentary position and tries to get involved, but ultimately it doesn’t help out, as the “Freshly Squeezed” one connects with an Orange Punch that ends the night for Shane Taylor Promotions.

Winners: Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata

Winner Take All

The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn vs. Bullet Club Gold

It’s time for our third and final match of the “Zero Hour” pre-show for tonight’s AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view event. After the commentators run down the lineup for tonight’s PPV card, we shoot into a video package for the Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson “dream match.”

After that, we return inside the arena for the “Winner Take All” bout, where someone will leave with the AEW World Trios Championships and the ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Championships.

Out to the coolest entrance in wrestling first comes the Bang Bang Gang of Bullet Club Gold. Jay White and The Gunns come to the ring with their ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team title belts. They settle inside and then The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn come out, with Max Caster doing a super long freestyle rap.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Billy Gunn plays superman early on, the invincible baby face in the line of John Cena in his prime. This one was given more time than the other two pre-show matches and in the end, White hits his Bladerunner on Gunn for the win. The Bang Bang Gang are now the unified AEW Trios and ROH Six-Man champs.

Winners and UNIFIED AEW Trios & ROH Six-Man Champions: Bullet Club Gold

