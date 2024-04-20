Wes Lee Injury Update

How is Wes Lee’s road to recovery going?

Let’s find out!

The former NXT North American Champion surfaced on social media on Saturday to give fans an update as he continues his road to recovery following surgery.

“Recovery update: I’m making great progress, still uncertain on when everything will be firing on all cylinders with my body, but the mind is strong,” Lee said. “Having creative waves and I’m diving back into other outlets to create art.”

Lee continued, “Haven’t done this since ‘08 so bare with the sloppiness..hope everyone has a great and safe weekend!”

