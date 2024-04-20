TNA Rebellion 2024 PPV Opening Match For Tonight

The opening match for tonight’s TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view has been revealed.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the X-Division Championship bout will kick things off inside the ring at the PPV portion of tonight’s TNA Wrestling event at The Palms Casino Resort in Paradise, Nevada.

Competing for the X-Division title at the PPV will be current title-holder Mustafa Ali and his challenger, Jake Something.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is a “Countdown To TNA Rebellion 2024” pre-show with three matches advertised, including Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid for the TNA Digital Media Championship, Spitfire vs. Decay for the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships and Leon Slater & ABC vs. The Rascalz in six-man tag-team action.

Scheduled for the pay-per-view portion of the event this evening in addition to Ali-Something is the “Lights Out” surprise, Nic Nemeth vs. Moose for the TNA World Championship, Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone in a Last Man Standing match, Jordynne Grace vs. Steph De Lander for the TNA Knockouts Championship, The System vs. Speedball Mountain for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships, Rich Swann vs. Joe Hendry, as well as Frankie Kazarian vs. Eric Young in a Full Metal Mayhem match.

Make sure to join us here tonight for complete TNA Rebellion 2024 results coverage from Paradise, NV.

