Seth Rollins undergoes surgery for torn meniscus, out for months

While doing media for the current Euro tour, Becky Lynch revealed that her husband Seth Rollins underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix the torn meniscus.

Rollins, who in January suffered a grade two tear in his MCL and also a torn meniscus, was cleared in time for WrestleMania and wrestled on both nights, main eventing night one in a 45-minute match with Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns and then opening night two losing the World Heavyweight title to Drew McIntyre.

Although injured, Rollins did not miss any TV time on the road to WrestleMania but he did not wrestle. Recovery time for a torn meniscus varies although it could take up to six months.

Appearing on RTE One in Ireland, Lynched joked that for rehab, running around their three-year-old daughter would do great for his knee.

The Rock labeled Rollins as the real MVP of WrestleMania in an Instagram post earlier this week.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

