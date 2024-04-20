Rebellion, TNA Pre Show and PPV

Coverage begins shortly for Rebellion. Check back for ongoing results.

Trey and Reed start the match. Reed backhand spring elbows Trey after kick to the head. The Rascalz enter together after Ace tags in, they double him with kicks to head. Slater tags in and leg drops Ace over the top rope. Slater tags in and The Rascalz use some double teaming to slow his momentum abruptly. Zack pulls Reed down by the hair and yanks him to their corner. Slater tags in. Reed eventually gets to Chris Bey. He and Ace both enter and they take out everyone. The highlight move was a superkick/brainbuster on Slater. Slater is saved by the Rascalz. He double cutters The ABC. He and Reed both dive to the floor on everyone. All six men end up in the ring and start brawling. The heels do an amazing inside out. Slater then dives to the floor on everyone. Trey metoria Slater, Zack dives and then Slater lands a 450 for a two count. Bey and Ace hit the fold and art of finesse for two. Bey lands a cutter on Slater. Reed hits a swanton 450 on Slater and gets the pin. WOW

Winners, The ABC and Reed.