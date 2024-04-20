Rebellion, TNA Pre Show and PPV

Apr 20, 2024

Coverage begins shortly for Rebellion.

TNA REBELLION 2024: MATCH CARD

  • TNA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

    Moose (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

  • TNA WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

    The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) (c) vs. Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven)

  • TNA KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

    Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Steph De Lander

  • TNA X DIVISION CHAMP Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jake Something

  • “Settle the Score”

    LAST MAN STANDING MATCH

    Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone

  • FULL METAL MAYHEM MATCH

    Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian

  • Rich Swann vs. Joe Hendry
  • [Countdown to No Surrender Pre-show]

    TNA KNOCKOUTS WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

  • Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) (c) vs. Decay (Rosemary & Havok)

  • [Countdown to No Surrender Pre-show]
    The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) & Leon Slater

  • [Countdown to No Surrender Pre-show]
  • TNA DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPIONSHIP   Crazzy Steve (c) vs. Laredo Ki
Countdown
Match 1.  The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) & Leon Slater
Trey and Reed start the match.  Reed backhand spring elbows Trey after kick to the head.  The Rascalz enter together after Ace tags in, they double him with kicks to head.  Slater tags in and leg drops Ace over the top rope.  Slater tags in and The Rascalz use some double teaming to slow his momentum abruptly.  Zack pulls Reed down by the hair and yanks him to their corner.  Slater tags in. Reed eventually gets to Chris Bey.  He and Ace both enter and they take out everyone.  The highlight move was a superkick/brainbuster on Slater.  Slater is saved by the Rascalz.  He double cutters The ABC.  He and Reed both dive to the floor on everyone.  All six men end up in the ring and start brawling.  The heels do an amazing inside out.  Slater then dives to the floor on everyone.  Trey metoria Slater, Zack dives and then Slater lands a 450 for a two count.  Bey and Ace hit the fold and art of finesse for two.  Bey lands a cutter on Slater.  Reed hits a swanton 450 on Slater and gets the pin.  WOW
Winners, The ABC and Reed.
First Class, AJ Frances and Rich Swann are interviewed by Gia Miller.  AJ brings out a group of backers he will have in his corner against Joe Hendry.  He says Joe is going down.
Match 2.  Laredo Kid VS Digital Media Champion, Crazzy Steve
Kid is all over Steve from the onset.  He attacks with kicks, punches and basement dropkicks.  Steve tries a few times to remove Kid’s mask.  He then cannonballs Kid in the corner.  He then goes back to the mask.  Steve then goes to work in the corner with punches.  He then locks Kid into the upside down, relenting the hold before the 5 count.  Kid counters with a punch dropping Steve to the floor.  Kid moonsaults onto him.  Steve gets back to his feet and pokes the eyes of Kid.  Steve starts biting Kid next.  He then misses a cannonball.  Kid follows up with two lariats, and elbow and a driver.  He gets a two count.  Kid goes to the top, but Steve catches him and superplexes him off the top.  Steve starts foaming at the mouth and scales the ropes.  Kid finds life and kicks him after climbing up too.  Kid then bites him and Spanish flies off the top rope and gets the pin.
Winner and New Digital Media Champion, Laredo Kid
Steph De Lander introduces The Good Hands as her backup tonight, as Matt Cardona is injured.
Match 3. Rosemary and Havok (Decay) VS Dani Luna and Jody Threat (Spitfire) with Lars Fredrickson
Luna and Rosemary start the match.  Luna suplexes Rosemary, but Rosemary follows up mounting Luna with punches in the corner, before biting her.  She then locks on an upside down.  Rosemary goes after Lars, and Luna capitalizes with a rack.  Threat tags in leading to a assisted basement dropkick.  They then deliver a double delayed suplex.  Luna and Havok end up in together next.  Havok challenges Luna to shoulder her, but Luna decides on a side head lock.  Havok then head buts her.  Luna back elbows Havok, but Havok still slams her and drops and elbow.  Luna starts kicking Havok’s legs.  Havok manages to suplex her.  Rosemary tags in and lays in the boots.  Luna punts Rosemary.  Threat and Havok tag in.  Threat ends up having to fight both Decay members.  She suplexes Rosemary from the ring and Havok misses a dive and ends up on the floor.  Luna and Threat dive onto her.  Havok blocks a suplex and rams Spitfire into the apron.  Decay then get taken out by a moonsault off the top from Threat.  Luna gets a two count on Havok.  Havok recovers.  Decay level Luna with a backbreaker spear.  Threat tosses Rosemary to the floor.  Havok catches Jody on the top.  Threat and Luna end up power bombing Havok.  After a double driver on Rosemary it is over.
Winners, Spitfire
Masha Slamovich comes out with Alisha Edwards come out with chains and a kendo stick.  A match is being set up between these teams.
Deaner comes out to the stop some protestors against Jake Something being allowed to compete in the X Division match.  Deaner is encouraged by the people to beat up the protesters.  Deaner then hypes up the after the beatdown.
Main Show
Match 1.  X Division Champion, Mustafa Ali VS Jake Something
Jake starts the match just tossing Ali around from a lock up.  Ali chops him, hurting his hand.  Ali tries to shake hands, only to have Jake squeeze it.  Jake leapfrogs Ali and then shoulders him to the mat.  Jake then backdrops Ali to the floor.  He follows out, but misses a chop, slamming the steps.  Jake then dives at Ali, but the champion turns it into a DDT.  Jake gets in the ring, only to get caught in a rolling neckbreaker.  Ali then dives on Something, hurling them onto the entrance ramp.  Back in the ring, Ali delivers another neckbreaker.  Ali connects next with a tornado DDT.  Ali lands a standing moonsault, but that ticks off Jake.  Jake catches Ali and powerbombs him.  Jake hulks up and deadlifts Ali up to the rack, into a backbreaker for a two count. Jake then goes to the top, but Ali low blows him.  Ali then Germans Jake onto the apron.  The secret service of Ali place Jake back in the ring, while distracting the ref.  Ali lands a 450, but only gets a two count.  Jake fires up again.  Ali goes to the floor to retreat.  Jake dives on him.  Back in the ring Jake flattens Ali with a punch.  Ali puts his foot on the bottom rope after a into the void.  Jake goes for a powerbomb, Ali rakes the eyes, rolls up Jake and uses the ropes to gain the win.
Winner and still X Division Champion, Mustafa Ali
Match 2.  Rich Swann (with AJ Francis) VS Joe Hendry
Hendry comes out with an AI version of his music video.  Swann and AJ are singing and dancing with his music.  The fans break out in a “We Believe” chant.  He says everything makes sense now, they are big fans.  AJ and Swann start losing it.  A “We Believe” chant breaks out.  The match finally begins with Swann using his speed to avoid Joe, but that eventually fails and Hendry gorilla presses Rich.  Swann bails to the floor.  AJ distracts Joe on the floor.  Swann throws Joe into the stairs and then rams his eyes into the corner of the steel.  Back in the ring, AJ clubs Joe from the floor.  Swann distracted the ref this time.  Swann then taunts the fans and mule kicks Joe in the face.  Hendry mounts a comeback, but Swann rakes his eyes again.  Swann then uses a bunch of karate kicks.  Hendry gets locked in a front bearhug, Hendry suplexes out of it.  He then knocks AJ to the floor.  Hendry then backdrops Swann into a full flip.  AJ then pulls him from the apron to the floor.  Shawn Merriman is at ringside and stops AJ.  He walks in the ring ready to fight.  Francis gets in the ring with him.  They push each other and AJ bails.  Merriman then clotheslines Hendry as AJ smiles.  Swann goes to the top and frogslams him for the win.
Winner, Rich Swann
First Class, their entourage and Merriman all celebrate post match.
Match 3.  Full Metal Mayhem, Frankie Kazarian VS Eric Young
This is the 18th FMM match.  EY hits Kaz with his metal mask to start off.  He then tries for a piledriver, that fails and he basement dropkicks Kaz on the floor.  They end up by a ladder on the floor.  EY uses it on Kaz’s head and then drops it on him, before placing it on the apron and barricade.  Kaz then throws EY into the ladder and sets up a table.  EY blocks a fade to black from the apron.  EY then hits Kaz who is dangling from the apron.  Kaz leg drops him and then dives in with a swinging DDT.  Kaz then launches a huge ladder at EY.  Kaz then slams him on it, but misses a leg drop.  EY puts the ladder in the corner.  He then throws Kaz into it, back first.  EY then slams a pan and trash can lid on Kaz’s head.  He then grabs board covered in nails.  Kaz pleads for mercy on this one.  EY misses it and they both try to push each others head into it.  EY ends up on the apron and Kaz dives threw the ropes and they crash threw the table.  Kaz pulls EY in the ring, but only gets a two count.  The two start punching each other from their knees.  They battle to their feet, going at it strong style.  They both go down, but each grab a baking sheet.   They start hitting each other with them.  They battle to their feet and pound on each other until they go down again.  EY lands a DVD on Kaz, but only gets a two count.  Kaz gets a chain.  He starts using it to choke EY.  He then uses the chain to further a chicken wing.  EY gets free and whips Kaz to the floor around the neck.  The then puts a trash can on Kaz and uses the chain to punch the can.  EY then drops an elbow from the top rope onto Kaz, still in the trash can.  Kaz recovers somehow and delivers an unprettier on the ladder.  He then stumbles to the floor for another table.  After setting it up in the ring, Kaz puts EY on the table, but EY recovers and crotches Kaz on the top rope.  Kaz then crotches EY on the top.  Kaz delivers a flux capacitor and it is over.  That fall was brutal.  EY is bloody as he hit the table badly on the corner of his ear.
Winner, Frankie Kazarian
Nic Nemeth is interviewed and said his dad is there to see him win the World Title.

