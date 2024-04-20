Rebellion 2024 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, TNA Wrestling presents Rebellion 2024 on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

PPV: Moose vs Nic Nemeth for the TNA World title; Jordynne Grace vs Steph De Lander for the TNA Knockouts title; Mustafa Ali vs Jake Something for the TNA X Division title; Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs Mike Bailey and Trent Seven for the TNA Tag Team titles; Josh Alexander vs Hammerstone in a last man standing match; Joe Hendry vs Rich Swann; Frankie Kazarian vs Eric Young in a full metal mayhem match.

.@NicTNemeth challenges @TheMooseNation for the TNA World Championship at #Rebellion! Witness history LIVE on TNA+ TONIGHT at 8pm ET at the Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas! Save 25% on World Champion Annual with code TNA25: https://t.co/KcSmZmiIfm pic.twitter.com/UD0VHoZ2T1 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 20, 2024

PRE-SHOW: Crazzy Steve vs Laredo Kid for the TNA Digital Media title; Dani Luna and Jody Threat vs Havok and Rosemary for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles; Leon Slater, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey vs Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed in a six-man tag team match.

Rebellion is available on TNA+ in the United States for $39.99 or via TRILLER TV everywhere else.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

