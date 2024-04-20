Backstage WWE SmackDown News & Notes
The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s taped episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, March 22, 2024 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.
WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 4/19/2024
* LA Knight vs. AJ Styles: Bobby Roode
* Tag Team Title presentation: Jamie Noble
* Top contender tag match: Jamie Noble & Nick Aldis
* Solo Sikoa promo: Jason Jordan & Bobby Roode
* Carlito vs. Santos Escobar: Shane Helms
* Bayley vs. Naomi: Jason Jordan
* DARK: Ashante Thee Adonis & Cedric Alexander vs. The OC: Nick Aldis
* DARK: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller: Jason Jordan
WWE SMACKDOWN BACKSTAGE NEWS FOR 4/19/2024
* Michael Hayes has not been listed as a producer for anything since WrestleMania XL Weekend. He was generally the go-to producer for all Bloodline and Roman Reigns-related segments in the past.
* Former UFC Heavyweight Champion, King of Pancrase and PRIDE FC commentator Bas Rutten was among those backstage at WrestleMania XL, as we reported here after the show.
* Several wrestlers in WWE found out about the five WWE releases on Friday as SmackDown was on the air.
* Paul “Triple H” Levesque was not listed on the internal rundowns for Raw or SmackDown for his tag-title belt presentations this week. The talent reportedly loved the new tag belts.