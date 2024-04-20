Angelo Parker Segment Added To Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Updated Lineup

All Elite Wrestling is stacking the deck for their AEW Dynasty 2024 “go-home” double-header this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s back-to-back live episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage on TNT, the company has announced a new segment for the latter.

Now scheduled for tonight’s special live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT at 10/9c is a segment involving “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker.

“After suffering defeat at the hands of Zak Knight, and seemingly driving away Ruby Soho, we hear from Angelo Parker TONIGHT on Rampage immediately following AEW Collision,” read the announcement released by AEW on Saturday morning.

Previously announced for tonight’s AEW Rampage show is a “High-Flying Four-Way Elimination” with Rob Van Dam vs. Lee Johnson vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Komander, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura, as well as Kyle O’Reilly, Rocky Romero & “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard vs. The Undisputed Kingdom trio of AEW International Champion Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett & Matt Taven.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results from Peoria, Illinois.

