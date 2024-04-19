WWE SmackDown Results 4/19/24

The road to WWE Backlash: France continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at 8/7c on FOX this evening with the latest show on the road to the aforementioned upcoming post-WrestleMania XL WWE premium live event.

On tap for tonight’s show is LA Knight vs. AJ Styles in a Universal Championship Eliminator, Bayley vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship, Legado Del Fantasma vs. New Catch Republic vs. The Street Profits vs. Authors Of Pain in SmackDown Tag-Team Championship Eliminator, the latest for The Bloodline after Solo Sikoa’s recent actions and Tama Tonga’s debut, plus more.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, April 19, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/19/2024)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Pittsburgh, PA.

