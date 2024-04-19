WWE Friday Night SmackDown Updates For Tonight (4/19/2024)

WWE has announced a Fatal-4-Way Tag-Team Title Eliminator bout for tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, with Legado Del Fantasma vs. New Catch Republic vs. The Street Profits vs. Authors Of Pain scheduled to determine who will challenge A-Town Down Under for the gold.

Ahead of the match this evening, Kayla Braxton caught up with Legado Del Fantasma as they arrived to the building for tonight’s show, and once again, Santos Escobar claimed that he and his men had nothing to do with the pre-WrestleMania XL mysterious attack on Dragon Lee.

EXCLUSIVE: When @KaylaBraxtonWWE interrupts Legado Del Fantasma as they arrive on #SmackDown, @EscobarWWE once again makes it clear that his faction had nothing to do with the pre-WrestleMania attack on @dragonlee95 and that he is out to prove he was right all along. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ngknopKtYk — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2024

Also scheduled for tonight’s WWE on FOX blue brand show is AJ Styles vs. LA Knight in a battle to determine who will be next to challenge WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes for the title.

WWE is also teasing that fans will find out what is next for The Bloodline following the savage attack from Solo Sikoa and the debuting Tama Tonga to Jimmy Uso in front of “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman on last week’s show.

Finally, the WWE Women’s Championship will be on-the-line tonight, as Bayley puts the title up-for-grabs in a one-on-one showdown against fellow WWE women’s wrestling veteran Naomi in one of the main events of tonight’s SmackDown.

Featured below is the WWE Now preview video for tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Make sure to join us here at 8/7/c for live results coverage of the show.

