TNA Teases Surprise Debut Or Return At Rebellion 2024 Pay-Per-View

AEW isn’t the only one promising “surprises” heading into what is going to be a busy weekend for pro wrestling.

As noted, The Young Bucks have teased “big surprises” for the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view on Sunday, which follows a double-header on Saturday night with the AEW Collision and AEW Rampage “go-home” shows, which come after the WWE Friday Night SmackDown show tonight and the WWE European Tour shows this weekend.

Oh yeah, TNA Wrestling has a pay-per-view as well.

Ahead of the TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night, which features Nic Nemeth challenging Moose for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in the main event, the promotion held a pre-show press conference on Thursday evening.

During the TNA Rebellion 2024 pre-show press conference, a vignette aired teasing the return or debut of a faction.

The vignette is dubbed “Lights Out” and aired at the presser before subsequently turning up on all of TNA’s social media platforms with a caption that reads, “Who will show up when the lights go out THIS SATURDAY at TNA Rebellion?”

In the video, four figures are shown in the shadows, indicating a faction debut or return at the TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view.

TNA Rebellion 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 2024, live from The Palms Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 8/7c on TNA Plus and pay-per-view, with a one-hour “Countdown” pre-show streaming on TNA Plus and all of the company’s social and digital platforms.

Featured below is the complete advertised lineup heading into the 4/20 pay-per-view, along with the aforementioned “Lights Out” vignette teaser video.

TNA REBELLION (4/20/2024) * Moose (C) vs. Nic Nemeth (TNA Title)

* Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Steph De Lander (TNA Knockouts Title)

* The System (C) vs. Speedball Mountain (TNA Tag-Team Titles)

* Mustafa Ali (C) vs. Jake Something (TNA X-Division Title)

* Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone (Last Man Standing)

* Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian (Full Metal Mayhem)

* Rich Swann vs. Joe Hendry

* “Lights Out” surprise faction debut or return

* Countdown: Spitfire (C) vs. Decay (TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Titles)

* Countdown: Crazzy Steve (C) vs. Laredo Kid (TNA Digital Media Title)

* Countdown: The Rascalz vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey & Leon Slater

Who will show up when the lights go out THIS SATURDAY at #Rebellion? pic.twitter.com/8hvOi1YGSE — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 19, 2024

