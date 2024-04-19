ROH On HonorClub Spoilers From 4/17 Taping In Indianapolis, IN.

Ring Of Honor matches were taped for upcoming episodes of the company’s weekly ROH On HonorClub show at the AEW Dynamite event held on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured below are quick-match spoilers results from the 4/17 ROH taping.

ROH ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On 4/17/2024) * Action Andretti & Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) def. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver) * Anna Jay def. Allysin Kay * The Mogul Embassy (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage & Toa Liona) def. BEEF, Calvin Tankman & Manders * Yuka Sakazaki def. Leila Grey * ROH World Tag Team Championship – Proving Ground Match: The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) def. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) * Isiah Kassidy def. Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes)

ROH On HonorClub airs every Thursday night at 7/6c.

