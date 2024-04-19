Randy Orton & Mick Foley Look Back On 20-Year Anniversary Of Memorable Hardcore Match

With WWE Backlash: France 2024 fast-approaching, WWE has released a special video on their official YouTube channel with a pair of WWE legends reflecting back on their memorable showdown from a past WWE Backlash show.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley and current SmackDown Superstar Randy Orton sat down and shared memories they have from their WWE Backlash 2004 pay-per-view showdown on the 20th anniversary of the memorable match.

“The Hardcore Legend” and “The Viper” collided at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view back on April 18, 2004, from the Rexall Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, in a Hardcore Match with the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

20 years later on April 18, 2024, the WWE icons spoke about the bout, which saw Orton pick up the win to successfully retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship in a 23-minute thriller that saw the violent and durable side of “The Apex Predator” shining bright for the WWE Universe to see.

WWE Backlash: France is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon Metropolis, France

20 years after their hardcore brawl at #WWEBacklash, @RandyOrton and Mick Foley look back at the Legend Killer's career-making encounter.https://t.co/cGE0Q7aUtB pic.twitter.com/nrvrNbJodS — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2024

