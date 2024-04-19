New Match Set For AEW Collision, Updated Lineup For 4/20

A new match has been announced for Saturday night’s AEW double-header.

Ahead of the AEW Dynasty 2024 “go-home” episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage on Saturday night, April 20, 2024, AEW has announced that Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action.

The powerhouse of The Don Callis Family will be in singles action against an opponent yet to be announced for the AEW Collision show at 8/7c on TNT on 4/20.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 4/20 Collision show in Peoria, Illinois.

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (4/20/2024)

* Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks vs. PAC and FTR

* The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns

* Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, & Mark Briscoe vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight

* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Don Callis Family (Bunkhouse Brawl)

* Powerhouse Hobbs in action

TOMORROW, 4/20

Saturday #AEWCollision

3-Hours of #AEW starting @ 8pmET/7pm CT on TNT@TrueWillieHobbs will be in action TOMORROW NIGHT, as he gets ready to face the NEW IWGP World Heavyweight Champion @JonMoxley THIS Wednesday Night on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/Q81oHmyohh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 19, 2024

