Cruz Del Toro undergoes successful surgery

LWO member Cruz Del Toro revealed on social media that he underwent surgery and will be out for a while.

Del Toro posted a photo in a hospital bed with his left arm in a cast and heavily bandaged. The surgery was performed by Dr. Kathleen McKeon, an orthopaedic surgeon who specializes in hand and wrist surgery, in Homewood, Alabama at the Birmingham Surgery Center. Dr McKeon is a member of the Andrews Sports Medicine where WWE Superstars typically undergo surgeries.

He expressed his thanks to his surgeon and her team for their care and said surgery was a success.

“Thank you for your messages of support and good wishes. I will be back soon and better than ever,” Del Toro wrote.

His last match was at Smackdown on the eve of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

