4/17/24 AEW Dynamite Viewership

The Dynasty go-home episode of Dynamite on Wednesday drew 762,000 viewers, down 57,000 viewers from the prior week with the All In backstage video featuring CM Punk. This was the third least-watched episode of Dynamite of 2024. The show had a 0.26 rating in 18-49, down 0.04 from the prior week and was #5 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

