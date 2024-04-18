WWE Live Results / Cardiff, Wales, U.K. / Thu Apr 18, 2024

The Complete Results from Utilita Arena- Cardiff:

Sarah Schreiber is the Ring Announcer for the evening.

Becky Lynch defeats Piper Niven via submission.

Ricochet defeats JD McDonagh using the 630 Senton.

Jey Uso defeats Drew McIntyre via pinfall after a splash off of the top rope.

WWE World Champion Damian Priest defeats Xavier Woods.

Bargoed, U.K.’s own Tegan Nox and Natalya defeat Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark: Nox pinned Stark.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeats GUNTHER / Chad Gable / Finn Balor: Zayn pins Balor.

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall.

Thanks to @PhilJones77 / @JakeW2311 / @WrestleTrends in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

