Ruby Soho announces she is pregnant

Following the conclusion of AEW Dynamite on last night, there was an in-ring segment with Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker. Ruby announced that she was pregnant and Parker responded by kissing her.

While Ruby and Parker have been in a relationship on television, Sean Ross Sapp noted that it is a legitimate pregnancy. Ruby last wrestled at the February 7th Rampage taping.

Ruby Soho on the Rampage tapings announced and revealed to Angelo Parker that… SHE'S PREGNANT. Such an incredible news. pic.twitter.com/DHe3N4bi5D — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) April 18, 2024

