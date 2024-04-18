Ruby Soho announces she is pregnant

Apr 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Following the conclusion of AEW Dynamite on last night, there was an in-ring segment with Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker. Ruby announced that she was pregnant and Parker responded by kissing her.

While Ruby and Parker have been in a relationship on television, Sean Ross Sapp noted that it is a legitimate pregnancy. Ruby last wrestled at the February 7th Rampage taping.

