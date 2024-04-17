WWE Live Results / Birmingham, U.K. / Wed Apr 17, 2024

The Complete Results from Resorts World Arena:

Sarah Schreiber is the Ring Announcer for the evening.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeats GUNTHER / Chad Gable / Finn Balor.

Tegan Nox and Natalya defeat Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Jey Uso defeats Drew McIntyre.

WWE World Champion Damian Priest defeats Kofi Kingston.

Ricochet defeats JD McDonagh.

Becky Lynch defeats Piper Niven.

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura.

Thanks to @AN1MOCS2 in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

