Update on Adam Cole, plus Grayson Waller and Austin Aries notes

Apr 17, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Fightful Select is reporting that Cole is “not very close” to a comeback.

He has been off of the road lately, as it was reportedly slowing down the recovery process and extending the actual length he would be on the sidelines as a result.

Cole has been out of action since September of 2023, and according to sources within AEW, there is still no specific timetable for his return. While he could still pop in on TV from time-to-time, frequent appearances are not likely.

Grayson Waller whilst promoting SmackDown in Jacksonville, FL next month (Interview w/Going Ringside):

“Finally some good wrestling in Jacksonville. I feel like it’s been years since we’ve seen some really good wrestling in Jacksonville…… That’s what we’re bringing back.”

– Happy birthday Austin Aries…

