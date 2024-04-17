The Undertaker puts over Roman Reigns for an “amazing run as champion”

The Undertaker put over Roman Reigns for his incredible run as champion during the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast.

Taker said what Reigns did was phenomenal and while it won’t go down in the record books as the longest world title run, considering the world we live in now with so much coverage, social media, and overall exposure, Reigns pretty much nailed it.

“There was a lot of really emotional moments backstage. You can imagine Roman coming back and after just…what an amazing run as champion,” he said.

The Undertaker played a role in Roman losing his belt, coming out to take out The Rock with a chokeslam in what is being lauded as the best final 5 minutes of a WWE match.

Roman defeated The Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, giving Taker his only second ever defeat at WrestleMania.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

