WWE NXT Matches For Next Week’s Spring Breakin’ 2024 Night One

The lineup is set for night one of the two-week WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024 special themed events.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, several matches and segments were announced for night one of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024.

Scheduled for night one next Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 8/7c from Orlando, FL. is Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley for the WWE NXT Women’s World Championship, Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca in a No DQ match, The D’Angelo Family vs. NQCC in a Six-Man Tag-Team match, as well as Natalya vs. Lola Vice contract signing for the NXT Underground showdown at Spring Breakin’ 2024 week two.

Additionally, Ilja Dragunov will defend the WWE NXT World Championship against Trick Williams in night one, where if Trick loses, he must leave NXT.

This week’s WWE NXT also saw Ivar defeat Josh Briggs in a match where the winner will be next to challenge WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi.

This is going to be Week One of #NXTSpringBreakin is absolutely STACKED next week! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/PmLGMUj7cF — WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2024

