4/12/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

The post-WrestleMania Smackdown did 2,499,000 viewers last Friday, down 101,000 viewers from the prior week. It was the fourth most-watched episode of the year so far. The show had a strong 0.76 rating in 18-49, down just 0.01 from last week and was #1 on network television doubling the closest competition and #2 overall on all of TV for the day.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

