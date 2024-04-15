Video: Great Muta’s “daughter” green mists Rossy Ogawa
Rossy Ogawa and the Marigold girls made a surprise appearance at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Monday Magic. Rossy got misted by Great Muta’s “daughter”, the Great Sakuya.
愚零闘咲夜がロッシー小川に毒霧！！！！！！！！！
愚零闘咲夜がロッシー小川に毒霧！！！！！！！！！
Team Marigold vs Team NOAH was then announced for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s May 4th show in Sumo Hall.
MARIGOLD: Utami Hayashishita, MIRAI, Mai Sakurai & Giulia
vs
NOAH: Great Sakuya, Takumi Iroha, Miyuki Takase & Nagisa Nozaki
Bozilla joins Marigold for our first tour!!
181 cm
105 kg
A student of Alpha Female and 2nd generation wrestler, the daughter of Ulf Hermann, original ECW alumni!! pic.twitter.com/KDABzrQvOL
Myla Grace joins Marigold with our first tour! pic.twitter.com/9FAB4LTtbP
Zayda Steel joins Marigold with our first tour!#Marigold pic.twitter.com/NWKcu6QDSb
