Video: Great Muta’s “daughter” green mists Rossy Ogawa

Apr 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Rossy Ogawa and the Marigold girls made a surprise appearance at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Monday Magic. Rossy got misted by Great Muta’s “daughter”, the Great Sakuya.

Team Marigold vs Team NOAH was then announced for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s May 4th show in Sumo Hall.

MARIGOLD: Utami Hayashishita, MIRAI, Mai Sakurai & Giulia
vs
NOAH: Great Sakuya, Takumi Iroha, Miyuki Takase & Nagisa Nozaki

