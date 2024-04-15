Video: Great Muta’s “daughter” green mists Rossy Ogawa

Rossy Ogawa and the Marigold girls made a surprise appearance at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Monday Magic. Rossy got misted by Great Muta’s “daughter”, the Great Sakuya.

Team Marigold vs Team NOAH was then announced for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s May 4th show in Sumo Hall.

MARIGOLD: Utami Hayashishita, MIRAI, Mai Sakurai & Giulia

vs

NOAH: Great Sakuya, Takumi Iroha, Miyuki Takase & Nagisa Nozaki

Bozilla joins Marigold for our first tour!!

181 cm

105 kg

A student of Alpha Female and 2nd generation wrestler, the daughter of Ulf Hermann, original ECW alumni!! pic.twitter.com/KDABzrQvOL — Marigold_Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) April 15, 2024

Myla Grace joins Marigold with our first tour! pic.twitter.com/9FAB4LTtbP — Marigold_Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) April 15, 2024

