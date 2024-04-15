The Undertaker on WrestleMania XL involvement: “This weekend gave me closure”

Speaking on his podcast Six Feet Under, The Undertaker said that WrestleMania weekend gave him the closure he needed as he has been struggling bad since he retired.

“When it was over, and I’m running out of the building, I’m like…I’m good now,” Taker said, adding that it was incredible to be part of the main event considering how important that storyline was and continues to be.

“It was a moment of clarity that I had, like, I’m okay now,” he continued. “I’m not saying I won’t do something like that in the future, but, I don’t have that feeling in my chest like I’ve had since I retired that I need…I had to come to peace with it.”

The Undertaker said he did not have a clue that he would feel like that but now it’s time to flip the page and go to the next chapter.

“Great feeling, really cool, it’s just amazing feeling,” he said about the whole weekend.

Taker continued to say that now he doesn’t have that pressure as it’s been difficult the past couple of years going to WWE events as he would leave before the show starts as he starts getting the itch to get back to the ring.

