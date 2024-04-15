Raw Matches For Next Week, Women’s World Title Update, Sheamus’ Theme

Apr 15, 2024 - by Matt Boone

– Although it was already official when “Main Event” Jey Uso won last week, Damian Priest confirmed that he will be making the first defense of his newly won WWE World Heavyweight Championship against the Raw Superstar at the upcoming WWE Backlash: France premium live event.

– A new WWE Women’s World Champion will be crowned on next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Also scheduled for the show next week is Awesome Truth vs. DIY for the new WWE World Tag-Team Championships, Ricochet & Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

– Sheamus made his in-ring return in the opening match of this week’s show, which featured him coming out to his old “Written in my Face” theme song, which he quickly acknowledged on social media after the match.

