Raw Matches For Next Week, Women’s World Title Update, Sheamus’ Theme

– Although it was already official when “Main Event” Jey Uso won last week, Damian Priest confirmed that he will be making the first defense of his newly won WWE World Heavyweight Championship against the Raw Superstar at the upcoming WWE Backlash: France premium live event.

Damian Priest confirms that him vs Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Title will happen at Backlash!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/xwgV6YG3rZ — Kam Dreesen (@TheKamDreesen) April 16, 2024

– A new WWE Women’s World Champion will be crowned on next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Also scheduled for the show next week is Awesome Truth vs. DIY for the new WWE World Tag-Team Championships, Ricochet & Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

– Sheamus made his in-ring return in the opening match of this week’s show, which featured him coming out to his old “Written in my Face” theme song, which he quickly acknowledged on social media after the match.

TOO MANY LIMES!

TOO MANY LIMES!@WWESheamus is BACK on #WWERaw with a very familiar entrance theme… pic.twitter.com/j00IMWR6Fx — WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2024

Too Many Limes after Too Many Limes after Too Many Limes Too Many Limes after Too Many Limes after Too Many Limes Too Many Limes after Too Many Limes after Too Many Limes Too Many Limes after Too Many Limes after Too Many Limes Too Many Limes after Too Many Limes after Too Many.. — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 16, 2024

WRITTEN IN MY FACE IS BACK LFG MAN #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/06XQ8bizOS — Roman Reigns SZN (@reigns_era) April 16, 2024

